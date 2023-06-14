Transport for NSW, Apple sign new payment deal

Transport for NSW and Apple have entered into a new agreement that will allow commuters to ‘tap on’ to public transport without needing to unlock their iPhones.

Travellers within the greater Sydney metropolitan can access the new capability by adding a contactless credit card or debit card to their digital wallet and enabling Apple’s ‘Express Mode for Apple Pay’.

Through the new feature, commuters can skip unlocking their device or authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode when tapping on and off as they move through the public transport system.

The new payment option is supported on both iPhone and Apple Watch with Apple Pay and is compatible with iOS 16.4 or later.

It works with eligible contactless credit or debit cards in Apple Wallet using Apple Pay.

Transport for NSW has kicked off a staggered rollout of Express Mode for Apple Pay, with the function expected to be fully operational across the state-wide Opal network in the coming weeks.

The new Apple Express Transit feature is live across all almost 13,000 readers, encompassing train, ferry and light rail.

It’s understood the deployment to bus readers is still underway, and is around 35 percent complete.

NSW transport minister Jo Haylen said the Australia-first initiative “will make life so much easier for the almost two million transport passengers who use contactless payments with a digital wallet in NSW.”

“We know it can hold things up when you’re trying to quickly use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock your device at the reader," she said.

“Now for Apple users it’s as simple as tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch without having to wake up or unlock your screen."

Transport for NSW chief technology officer Kurt Brissett added that “over 65 percent of contactless card taps we see on the Opal network are now made using a digital wallet."

“Apple Pay represents the vast majority of these,” Brissett said.

“This means the upgrade provides access to a seamless tap on and tap off experience for most of our passengers, joining Samsung users who’ve recently had the feature added on.

“This technology will deliver a simple time saving solution with fewer hold ups and more peace of mind. Those with the latest Apple iPhone and software can even tap if their battery is flat.”

A digital Opal Card rollout is also expected to kick off by the end of this year as NSW moves through $567.9 million worth of transport upgrades.

This will introduce a digital version of the physical Opal transit card and allow people to add a virtual Opal card to digital wallets on their devices.