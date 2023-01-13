Transgrid lands Endeavour Group CIO

Transgrid has landed Endeavour Group’s chief information officer Judith Powell.

Powell said via LinkedIn she was “happy to share” her new CIO role at the electricity transmission network operator.

Powell will report to chief financial officer Nadine Lennie under Transgrid’s reshaped finance and strategy division.

She takes on the leadership of Transgrid’s information technology activities, ensuring the IT strategy, infrastructure and capabilities are aligned to the pace of transformation within the energy sector.

Lennie said Powell “is a highly experienced senior IT executive” across “IT operations, project management and programming domains, including in senior leadership roles across shipping, recruitment and FMCG”.

“She has also held CIO roles and led big change programs across international organisations with operations in the UK, India and Australia.”

Lennie added that during her time with Endeavour Group, Powell led “a team of over 500 professionals and providing IT services to 28,000 employees across 2000 sites in Australia.”

“Her experience, including delivering major transformation programs, will be instrumental in supporting Transgrid and its staff to deliver critical transmission infrastructure for Australia’s clean energy future,” Lennie said.

Transgrid lost its CIO last June after Russell Morris left for another energy infrastructure business, APA Group.

After Morris left, Transgrid's head of digital operation and experience Andrew Dome took over as acting CIO.

It’s understood Dome will shift back into his previous position.

Recruitment to replace Powell at Endeavour Group is ongoing, a company spokesperson told iTnews.