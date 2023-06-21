TPG-Telstra deal fails to win over Competition Tribunal

Further appeal being considered.

Further appeal being considered.

TPG Telecom is exploring its appeal options after the Australian Competition Tribunal declined to allow the telco to share regional spectrum and mobile network assets with Telstra.

In an ASX filing, TPG said it had received notice that the Tribunal would side with the ACCC in not allowing the Telstra-TPG tie-up to proceed.

Telstra and TPG Telecom had proposed in February 2022 to share spectrum and cellular infrastructure in regional Australia, potentially for decades.

The ACCC blocked the proposal in December last year, believing it would not result in the competition benefits claimed by TPG and Telstra.

The Tribunal is yet to publish its reasons for siding with the ACCC.

TPG Telecom chief Iñaki Berroeta said the company would not give up on the plan.

“We … will consider our options as well as advocating for policy reform that will deliver greater competition and choice in the regions that need it most, “Berroeta said.

TPG said it would review the Tribunal’s determination “before considering its options for further appeal, including a judicial review in the Federal Court.”

Commpete welcomed the rejection of the tie-up and the “upholding [of] the ACCC’s original verdict.”

“This deal would have handed a dominant provider control over mobile pricing, service availability and service standards in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis,” Commpete chair Michelle Lim said in a statement.

