TPG Telecom to reduce Sydney office footprint with HQ shift

TPG Telecom is planning to relocate its Sydney headquarters across the bridge to Barangaroo in August.

The telco said it will take four levels and “more than 9000 square metres of office space” in the Tower Two building.

That represented “a significant reduction in TPG Telecom’s Sydney office footprint.”

It will move staff from offices in North Sydney as well as “most” staff at a separate site in Glebe under the one roof.

Group executive of people experience Vanessa Hicks said the move would bring TPG Telecom “closer to our customers, and drive innovation."

For TPG Telecom, the building itself has an attractive configuration, with “larger floor plates across less floors”.

One of the floors will be devoted to clients and as a concierge service, where the telco will “host executive meetings, client showcases and events for larger team functions.”

TPG Telecom said that the building’s sustainability credentials - including “carbon neutral certification” - would help it reduce emissions from its presence.