TPG Telecom reports triple zero death linked to Samsung handset

TPG Telecom has reported a triple zero call-related customer fatality linked to the use of a Samsung mobile handset with emergency calling problems.

The telco today publicly offered its condolences to the loved ones of the deceased person after NSW Ambulance informed the telco of the incident late yesterday.

In the same statement, TPG Telecom said that the deceased had been a Lebara customer with a model Samsung handset known to have triple zero calling problems.

Vodafone - now TPG - bought Lebara's customer base and business assets in 2016.

“Early investigations indicate that the failed calls were due to the customer’s Samsung device operating on software that was not compatible with making triple zero calls on the network,” a TPG Telecom spokesperson said.

The carrier said that at the time the deceased individual tried to reach emergency services the TPG Telecom mobile network was “operational and no outages were occurring”.

The device that the deceased customer used to attempt to place the emergency call is among a group of Samsung models with an unusual firmware configuration that prevents them from connecting to alternative mobile networks correctly when a customer’s home network goes dark or is out of reach. The process is known as ‘camp on’.

Australian mobile carriers have previously warned consumers and regulators about the problem which affects 71 Samsung handset models.

Around 60 of the handsets can be fixed with an upgrade, but the remaining 11 need to be replaced, according to carriers.

Telstra and Optus announced late October that they would block all models of handsets with the problem from their networks unless they were patched within 28 days of being notified of issue.

TPG Telecom has also taken steps to warn customers that it will block the handsets.

“Samsung recently identified that certain, older devices required a software update to enable triple zero functionality on TPG Telecom’s mobile network,” a TPG telecom spokesperson today said.

“When TPG Telecom became aware of these handsets on its network, we communicated with customers to urgently update affected devices. Handsets not updated are blocked after a period of 28-35 days from the first contact to the customer, as required under new regulations,” the spokesperson added.

The carrier said it warned customers using the impacted devices to upgrade or replace them as recently as November 7.

As iTnews reported last Friday, carriers have recently started cooperating on the development of a shared database of handsets with triple zero calling problems.

At the time, the carriers told iTnews that they'd been pushing the for Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to publish its register of compliant handsets, but the regulator had persistently knocked back its recommendation.

TPG Telecom chief executive Iñaki Berroeta urged customers using the impacted Samsung phones to upgrade or replace their handset as soon as possible.

“Customer safety remains our highest priority. This is a tragic incident, and our condolences and thoughts are with the individual’s family and loved ones," Berroeta said.

"Access to emergency services is critical. We urge all customers with outdated software to replace or update their devices without delay to ensure they can reach triple zero in an emergency.”



TPG Telecom also released a statement to ASX about the incident.



"TPG is providing this information to the market for transparency because of heightened public awareness of Triple Zero related matters at this time, noting the company is currently undertaking the institutional component of the reinvestment plan announced 17 November 2025," the carrier told the market.