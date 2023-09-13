TPG Telecom puts Forest Lodge data centre on the market

By

AAPT facility last sold in 2014.

A fixture of Sydney’s telco history, the TPG Telecom-owned AAPT data centre in Forest Lodge, is on the market and expected to fetch around $45 million.

TPG Telecom puts Forest Lodge data centre on the market

Listed by Colliers in on September 5, the three-storey data centre at 30 Ross Street has floor space of more than 6000 square meters on a 3600 square metre parcel of land.

The then “AAP Telecommunications” was created by the Australian Associated Press media wire, and after offering microwave links between Sydney and Melbourne for some years, AAPT obtained a telecommunications carrier licence in 1997.

TPG Telecom has a 15 year lease on the data centre, with an option for a further 10 years. It's understood the telco intends to continue to use the facility post-sale.

Earlier this month, the Sydney Morning Herald gave the site its possible $45 million price tag.

Colliers said vacant areas in the building are subject to an application for “9B educational use”, with space for around 500 students if approved.

As the listing notes, Forest Lodge puts the site a stone’s throw from Glebe, the University of Sydney, and RPA Hospital, and it’s within 3.4km of the Sydney CBD.

“Considerable value add via letting of the vacant space, repositioning of the asset and future redevelopment (subject to council approval)”, the listing notes.

TPG Telecom acquired the facility from AAPT (which was then already a subsidiary) for $30 million in 2014.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aaptstrategytpgtpg telecom

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions switches on Tap to Pay on iPhone

ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions switches on Tap to Pay on iPhone
CBA's x15ventures to acquire invoice lending fintech

CBA's x15ventures to acquire invoice lending fintech
TAFE NSW rounding out its security leadership

TAFE NSW rounding out its security leadership
iCare signs off $60 million for application development

iCare signs off $60 million for application development

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?