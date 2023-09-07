TPG Telecom extends due diligence period with Vocus

For fibre assets offer.

TPG Telecom has extended until October 4 an exclusive due diligence period granted to Vocus Group for the $6.3 billion offer for its non-mobile fibre assets.

TPG Telecom extends due diligence period with Vocus

Discussions between the parties are ongoing and incomplete and its board has not made any decision to accept any offer, TPG said.

"There is no certainty an agreed transaction will eventuate," TPG added.

TPG, one of the country's top telecom firms, received a non-binding offer from Vocus to buy some of its non-mobile fibre assets in August.

Vocus, formed by infrastructure investors Macquarie Infrastructure and Aware Super, specialises in wholesale fibre networks.

It has offered to buy certain enterprise, government and wholesale (EGW) assets and associated fixed infrastructure assets.

A successful deal would create a combined entity with $8 billion to $9 billion enterprise valuation.

The offer comes amid a steady rise in dealmaking in Australia's telecom sector, with firms also reviewing options for their aging infrastructure and capitalise on growth in 5G.

