TPG phases in AI-powered network analysis

TPG Telecom is implementing what it says is AI-powered, cloud based analytics software to improve its mobile network performance tool.

The project is based on Ericsson’s Expert Analytics and EXPO adaptive service assurance tools, designed to offer smart data collection in TPG’s 4G, 5G, fixed wireless, and IoT services.

The service also uses software probes built into the carrier’s Ericsson-based dual-mode 5G core providing end-to-end network visibility.

The system’s AI will provide recommendations to correct network and customer issues.

The companies said they will combine “smart data collection with embedded intelligence” to predict performance issues, and help prioritise and resolve them in real time, reducing the need for infrastructure-based diagnostics.

Troubleshooting across TPG’s entire network is delivered through a single application.

In the first phase of the rollout, the software will deliver insights and troubleshooting through a combination of probing and event-based monitoring, for quick issue resolution.

The two companies said the solution is currently monitoring around 5 million subscribers, giving TPG on-demand troubleshooting and the ability to trace and monitor subscriber sessions across its core network.

Coverage will continue to expand, with future enhancements giving TPG the ability to “automatically detect issues from captured network and subscriber insights.” 

