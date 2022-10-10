Toyota says about 296,000 pieces of customer info possibly leaked

By on
Toyota says about 296,000 pieces of customer info possibly leaked

T-Connect service breached.

Toyota said on Friday it had found that about 296,000 pieces of customer information from its T-Connect service might have been leaked.

Toyota said 296,019 email addresses and customer numbers of those using T-Connect, a telematics service that connects vehicles via a network, were potentially leaked. The affected customers are individuals who signed up to the service's website using their email addresses since July 2017.

A third party access could not be confirmed from the access history of the data server where the information was stored based on security experts' investigation, Toyota said in a statement.

At the same time, it added that third-party access "could not be completely ruled out."

There was no possibility, though, that users' sensitive personal information, such as names, phone numbers or credit card information, were leaked, Toyota said.

The Japanese automaker did not confirm cases of the information being misused but cautioned that there is a possibility of spamming, phishing scams and unsolicited email messages being sent to the users' email addresses.

The automaker said a contractor that developed the T-Connect website accidentally uploaded parts of the source code with public settings from December 2017 until September 15 this year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
data breachsecuritytoyota

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet

Events

Most Read Articles

Deloitte brought in to examine Optus data breach

Deloitte brought in to examine Optus data breach
Deloitte Australia acquires Hacktive

Deloitte Australia acquires Hacktive
Services Australia now has the Optus data it asked for

Services Australia now has the Optus data it asked for
Optus ups number of Medicare cards breached

Optus ups number of Medicare cards breached

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?