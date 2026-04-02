Toymaker Hasbro ⁠is investigating a cyber security incident after identifying ‌unauthorised access to ‌its ‌network on ‌March 28, ⁠with help from third-party cybersecurity professionals.

In a regulatory filing, Hasbro said ​it had taken somesystems offline and ⁠was using temporary measures to keep takingorders and shipping products.

The need to use a business continuity plan may continuefor several weeks ​before the situation ⁠is fully resolved ⁠and mayresult in some order fulfillment ​delays, the ‌company added.

It ⁠is still assessing the full scope of the impact, Hasbro ‌said.

The company said it was also working to identify and review ​the files potentially impacted.

The Play-Doh maker's shares fell three percent in ‌morning ⁠trading.