Toymaker Hasbro investigates cyber security incident

Toymaker Hasbro is investigating a cyber security incident after identifying unauthorised access to its network on March 28, with help from third-party cybersecurity professionals.
In a regulatory filing, Hasbro said it had taken somesystems offline and was using temporary measures to keep takingorders and shipping products.
The need to use a business continuity plan may continuefor several weeks before the situation is fully resolved and mayresult in some order fulfillment delays, the company added.
It is still assessing the full scope of the impact, Hasbro said.
The company said it was also working to identify and review the files potentially impacted.
The Play-Doh maker's shares fell three percent in morning trading.