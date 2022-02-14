Top Apple executives likely to be deposed in US fight with Google

By on
Top Apple executives likely to be deposed in US fight with Google

Over default search engine agreements.

The US Justice Department wants to depose some of Apple's top executives as it prepares for a trial to determine if Alphabet's Google broke antitrust law in how it runs its search business, a lawyer representing Apple said.

In its complaint, the Justice Department accused Google of paying billions of dollars each year in exclusionary agreements with Apple, Samsung and others so that they will make Google's search engine the default on their devices.

In a pre-trial hearing, Steven Sunshine, speaking for Apple, said that the government was asking for depositions of "Apple's most senior executives."

Sunshine also indicated that it was not clear to him what the Justice Department wanted from Apple.

The US Justice Department sued Google in October 2020, accusing the US$1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals.

A trial date was set for September 12, 2023.

The US Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and groups of state attorneys general launched a variety of investigations into the Big Tech platforms about two years ago, some of which have resulted in lawsuits.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
antitrust apple executive google software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA to hire at least 600 more IT engineers in 2022

CBA to hire at least 600 more IT engineers in 2022
Department of Health CIO to exit

Department of Health CIO to exit
Cisco made $28 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk

Cisco made $28 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk
Westpac to accelerate cloud shift under five-year Azure deal

Westpac to accelerate cloud shift under five-year Azure deal

Digital Nation

Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?