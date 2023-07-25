Toll Group signs on to SAP 'sovereign cloud' services

Toll Group has emerged as one of the first enterprise users of “sovereign cloud” services that SAP has stood up for Australia.

President of government and defence Perry Singh said in a statement that a “growing focus on cyber security resilience” in Toll, combined with a government and defence clientele, had led the logistics company to take up the services.

“SAP’s sovereign cloud capabilities were a clear choice for us as an extension of Toll Group’s existing SAP S/4 HANA environment and one that mirrored the environment of our largest government clients,” Singh said.

It appeared IBM Consulting had a role in the adoption by Toll Group, characterising the project as “secure modernisation” of Toll’s cloud environments.

SAP said it had established “hardened, secure facilities” in Australia and New Zealand to house managed services and cloud services.

“SAP’s sovereign cloud capabilities are currently available for SAP S/4 HANA Cloud, private edition, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions as well as Business Technology Platform,” the vendor said.