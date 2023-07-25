Toll Group signs on to SAP 'sovereign cloud' services

By

Named among first enterprise users.

Toll Group has emerged as one of the first enterprise users of “sovereign cloud” services that SAP has stood up for Australia.

Toll Group signs on to SAP 'sovereign cloud' services

President of government and defence Perry Singh said in a statement that a “growing focus on cyber security resilience” in Toll, combined with a government and defence clientele, had led the logistics company to take up the services.

“SAP’s sovereign cloud capabilities were a clear choice for us as an extension of Toll Group’s existing SAP S/4 HANA environment and one that mirrored the environment of our largest government clients,” Singh said.

It appeared IBM Consulting had a role in the adoption by Toll Group, characterising the project as “secure modernisation” of Toll’s cloud environments.

SAP said it had established “hardened, secure facilities” in Australia and New Zealand to house managed services and cloud services.

“SAP’s sovereign cloud capabilities are currently available for SAP S/4 HANA Cloud, private edition, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions as well as Business Technology Platform,” the vendor said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloudsaptoll group

Sponsored Whitepapers

Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia Post is six weeks into its first GPT experiment

Australia Post is six weeks into its first GPT experiment
Australia's banks, insurers have three years to renegotiate cloud and IT contracts

Australia's banks, insurers have three years to renegotiate cloud and IT contracts
Microsoft to charge a premium for AI in M365

Microsoft to charge a premium for AI in M365
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stands up a single EDMS

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stands up a single EDMS

Digital Nation

DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?