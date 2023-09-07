Toll Group goes low-code to replace legacy development

Toll Group has moved a number of legacy platforms towards retirement by adopting a low-code approach to digitising its processes.

The company, which has 500 sites operating in 25 countries, had legacy environments covered a variety of development technologies and languages.

Stuart Robertson, Toll Group’s global head of digital technologies, said “legacy systems and processes across our technology stack” led to “inefficiencies and high operational costs”.

“As our competitive environment changed, we needed a modern IT system that enabled us to become more agile while fostering a culture of innovation across the organisation.”

Modernisation, and specifically use of technology from Mendix, was used to streamline its processes and become more efficient.

The company said its Mendix implementation has already supported the rapid build of “multiple custom applications” in the last 12 months, allowing users with no coding experience to build applications.

That let the company replace manual processes with digital solutions, streamlining its workflows and improving enterprise-wide information flows, while reducing time-to-market for applications by 40 percent.

Robertson said the modernisation had to prioritise “standardisation and digitisation” of the company’s IT.

“This requires an organisation-wide commitment, bringing together IT and business employees to collaboratively develop innovative solutions to business problems.

“By enabling non-technical development, we’ve empowered our employees to be actively involved in building their own apps, driving efficiencies and reducing operational costs.”