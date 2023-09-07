Toll Group goes low-code to replace legacy development

By

Creates "multiple" custom apps so far.

Toll Group has moved a number of legacy platforms towards retirement by adopting a low-code approach to digitising its processes.

Toll Group goes low-code to replace legacy development

The company, which has 500 sites operating in 25 countries, had legacy environments covered a variety of development technologies and languages.

Stuart Robertson, Toll Group’s global head of digital technologies, said “legacy systems and processes across our technology stack” led to “inefficiencies and high operational costs”. 

“As our competitive environment changed, we needed a modern IT system that enabled us to become more agile while fostering a culture of innovation across the organisation.”

Modernisation, and specifically use of technology from Mendix, was used to streamline its processes and become more efficient.

The company said its Mendix implementation has already supported the rapid build of “multiple custom applications” in the last 12 months, allowing users with no coding experience to build applications.

That let the company replace manual processes with digital solutions, streamlining its workflows and improving enterprise-wide information flows, while reducing time-to-market for applications by 40 percent.

Robertson said the modernisation had to prioritise “standardisation and digitisation” of the company’s IT.

“This requires an organisation-wide commitment, bringing together IT and business employees to collaboratively develop innovative solutions to business problems.

“By enabling non-technical development, we’ve empowered our employees to be actively involved in building their own apps, driving efficiencies and reducing operational costs.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
mendixsoftwaretoll group

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

Westpac's complex IT scrutinised in new court case

Westpac's complex IT scrutinised in new court case
Australian universities' hits and misses detecting ChatGPT in assignments

Australian universities' hits and misses detecting ChatGPT in assignments
IBM Australia's whole-of-gov deal soars above initial $725m value

IBM Australia's whole-of-gov deal soars above initial $725m value
CBA's x15ventures takes on spinout to target scams

CBA's x15ventures takes on spinout to target scams

Digital Nation

State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?