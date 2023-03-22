TikTok CEO says company at 'pivotal moment'

Chinese-owned short video app TikTok faces a "pivotal moment" as a growing number of US lawmakers seek to ban the popular app over national security concerns, CEO Shou Zi Chew said.

Chew said in a video posted on TikTok that the app now has more than 150 million active monthly US users, representing almost half of the country's population and up from the 100 million US users it had in 2020.

Chew, who will testify Thursday before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee, noted that some politicians were talking about banning TikTok.

"This comes at a pivotal moment for us," he said on the video, which received more than 3.8 million views since it was posted earlier in the day.

"Some politicians have started talking about banning TiktTok. Now this could take TikTok away from all 150 million of you."

Chew asked TikTok users to leave comments about what they wanted US lawmakers to know about "what you love about TikTok", and thousands responded in support.

TikTok's critics fear that its US user data could be passed on to China's government by the app, which is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance.

TikTok rejects the spying allegations.

Last week, TikTok said the Biden administration demanded that its Chinese owners divest their stake in the app or it could face a US ban.

On Wednesday, TikTok creators and New York Representative Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat, will hold a press conference outside the US Capitol to oppose a TikTok ban.

Bowman described the push to ban TikTok as "fear mongering" in an interview with Reuters.

He said the United States needed comprehensive "Big Tech regulation" that addressed Facebook, Alphabet's YouTube, Twitter and others, but singling out TikTok was "unacceptable."

Banning TikTok "would be another message to younger voters that we don't care about what you think," Bowman said.

Chew said 5 million US businesses also used TikTok to reach customers.

TikTok also said Tuesday it had updated its community use guidelines and offered more details of its plans to secure the data of US users.

The company said this month it had started to delete user protected data in data centres in Virginia and Singapore after it started routing new US data to the Oracle Cloud last year.

TikTok, which has said it has spent more than US$1.5 billion (A$2.25 billion) on rigorous data security efforts, said "if protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn't solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access."

A growing number of lawmakers support a ban on TikTok, including House Energy and Commerce Committee chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, congressional aides told reporters.

Last week, six more US senators backed bipartisan legislation to give Biden new powers to ban TikTok.

On March 1, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee voted along party lines to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban TikTok.