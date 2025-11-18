Ticketek picks Google's Vertex AI for Stella web bot

Ticketek has added a chatbot called ‘Stella’ to its website as a “conversational” interface that customers can use to find events and buy tickets.

Stella is built with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and is the first output of a “strategic partnership” between Ticketek Entertainment Group (TEG) and Google Cloud.

“Stella continually learns from fan interactions, helping them find events faster and discover new experiences tailored to their interests,” TEG said in a statement.

“[She] intuitively understands natural language, from artist names and venues to moods and genres, delivering relevant results and recommendations in real time.”

In the terms and conditions for Stella, it’s noted that the AI bot is not limited to content on the Ticketek website.

“Stella formulates its output using information hosted on the Ticketek website, or (where its responses indicate so) from information collated by conducting a ‘web search’,” the terms state.

“In the event Stella conducts a wider internet search in order to provide the requested output, you will be provided with links to the relevant source data.”

Stella is labelled as being in "beta mode" when accessed from the Ticketek homepage.

Outside of Stella, TEG hopes its partnership will let it harness AI and data “to build the next-generation of fan experiences.”

“By combining TEG’s event ecosystem with Google Cloud’s AI innovation, we’re unlocking a future where every fan experience, from discovery to event day, is more intelligent, more personal, and more seamless,” TEG’s chief operating officer Cameron Hoy said.

TEG said that one of its focus areas would be “operational intelligence”, which it said could lead to “smarter crowd management, accessibility tools, and multilingual support for more inclusive, frictionless experiences.”

It also wants to have more “real-time analytics and performance dashboards that empower promoters, venues, and partners to make faster, smarter decisions.”