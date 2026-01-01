Three spyware-linked executives removed from US sanctions list

By
Follow google news

Associated with the consortium Intellexa.

US president Donald Trump's administration has lifted ​sanctions on ⁠three executives tied to the spy software consortium Intellexa, according to a notice published to the US Treasury's website.

Three spyware-linked executives removed from US sanctions list

The move partially reverses the imposition of sanctions last year by then-President Joe Biden's administration ‌on seven people tied to Intellexa.

The Treasury ⁠Department ‌at the time described the consortium, launched by former ‍Israeli intelligence official Tal Dilian, as "a complex international ⁠web of decentralised companies that built and commercialised a comprehensive suite of highly invasive spyware products."

A Treasury spokesman declined to comment.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the removal "was done ‍as part of the normal administrative process in response to a petition request for reconsideration."

The official added that each ‌of the individuals had "demonstrated measures to separate themselves from the Intellexa Consortium."

Intellexa representatives did not immediately respond to email messages requesting comment.

The notice said sanctions were lifted on Sara Hamou, whom the US government accused of providing managerial services to Intellexa, Andrea Gambazzi, whose company was alleged by the US government to have held the distribution rights to the Predator spyware, and Merom Harpaz, described by US officials as a top executive in the consortium.

Gambazzi, Hamou and Harpaz did not immediately reply to messages sent to them directly or to their representatives.

Dilian, who remains on the sanctions list, did not ‌respond to messages seeking comment.

The Intellexa consortium's flagship "Predator" spyware is at the centre of ‌a scandal over the alleged surveillance of a journalist, a prominent opposition figure and dozens of others in Greece, while in 2023 a group of investigative news outlets reported ‌that the Vietnamese government had tried to hack members of the US Congress using Intellexa's tools.

Dilian has previously denied any involvement or wrongdoing in the Greek case and has not commented publicly on the attempted ​hacking of U.S. lawmakers.

In its initial wave of sanctions issued in March of last year, the US government accused Intellexa of enabling "the proliferation of commercial spyware and surveillance technologies" ⁠to authoritarian ​regimes and alleged that its software had been used "in an effort to covertly surveil US government officials, journalists, and policy experts."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
securityspyware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra used ConnectID impermissibly for months

Telstra used ConnectID impermissibly for months
University of Sydney "online IT code library" breached

University of Sydney "online IT code library" breached
US bars approvals of new models of DJI, all other foreign drones

US bars approvals of new models of DJI, all other foreign drones
Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?