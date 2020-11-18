Thieves steal $9 million of Apple products

By on
Thieves steal $9 million of Apple products

In UK truck heist.

British police are hunting for thieves who made off with 5 million pounds ($9 million) worth of Apple products from iPhones to watches after tying up a driver and security guard during a truck heist in central England.

The thieves targeted the truck on a slip road to the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire last Tuesday evening, tying up the driver and guard whom they left behind, before they took the vehicle to a nearby industrial estate.

There they transferred the trailer onto another truck, and drove it about nine miles to the town of Lutterworth where 48 pallets of the Apple goods including watches, iPhone 11s, Air Pods, iPads and chargers were loaded into a third vehicle.

No weapons were used in the heist, and although the driver and security guard sustained minor injuries while being tied up, they were not hurt.

"However, as you can image this was a very traumatic ordeal for them both," a police spokeswoman said.

Police, who did not disclose how many criminals were involved, said they wanted to speak to "anyone who may have been offered any Apple products for sale in unusual circumstances, or who knows of anyone who is selling such items at low-cost prices".

Apple did not respond to a request for a comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple hardware london theft

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
How to be a SOAR winner
How to be a SOAR winner
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises

Events

Most Read Articles

Photos: Aussie Broadband runs dark fibre through Sydney Harbour Tunnel

Photos: Aussie Broadband runs dark fibre through Sydney Harbour Tunnel
Telstra plans to split into three subsidiaries

Telstra plans to split into three subsidiaries
Son-of-myGov platform to embed digital ID before end of 2020

Son-of-myGov platform to embed digital ID before end of 2020
ANZ, CBA and Telstra address video meeting fatigue

ANZ, CBA and Telstra address video meeting fatigue
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?