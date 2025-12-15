The University of Sydney makes its interim CISO permanent

Also names leader for its ambitious digital transformation program.

The University of Sydney has appointed Damien Mathieson as its permanent chief information security officer, seven months after he joined on an interim basis.

Mathieson's permanent appointment was revealed by vice president of operations Nicole Gower in a LinkedIn post that was independently verified by iTnews.

The university started an external search for a permanent CISO in September. 

The successful candidate was expected to "shape and execute a comprehensive cyber security strategy" and roadmap, as well as lead cyber operations and governance. 

Mathieson has previously held a CISO role at NSW Department of Education. He also led a cyber uplift program at NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Gower also announced Josh Roberts as executive director of "Digital Sydney".

Roberts, on his own LinkedIn account, said that put him in charge of "The University of Sydney’s ambitious digital transformation program."

"Over the past decade, the university has invested substantially in its physical infrastructure," it wrote in its 2024 annual report.

"However, as we work to realise the aspirations in Sydney in 2032, our strategic focus will increase on enhancing our digital capabilities.

"In 2024, the university initiated the Digital Sydney project, aiming to cultivate a digital ecosystem that not only supports but also accelerates our vision for excellence in teaching, research, and operations in Sydney in 2032."

Gower wrote that both Mathieson's and Roberts' appointments "are key to our ambitious digital strategy at the University of Sydney, providing a safe, secure environment for our community."

The CISO position at the university had previously been occupied by Steven Bennett, who held the title since March 2021.

He left in April to become the business information security officer at UNSW, and then CEO of Rowe Consulting, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
