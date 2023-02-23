The Good Guys warns of customer data leak

The Good Guys is the latest company to reveal that some of its customer leaked in a historical data breach at My Rewards.

According to The Good Guys' notification, the breach occurred at My Rewards, known at the time of the breach as Pegasus Group, a provider of loyalty program software and services.

The Good Guys said only limited data leaked in the breach: names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses, and in some cases, an encrypted password and date of birth if the customer had provided it.

The breach only affected Good Guys customers who were part of its Concierge loyalty program, and is said to have occurred in August 2021.

The JB Hi-Fi-owned retailer said that “no personal identity documents or financial information such as driver’s licence, passport or credit card data is involved in the breach”.

The Good Guys emphasised that it is no longer a My Rewards customer, and that “My Rewards accounts linked to Concierge member benefits have been closed."

"My Rewards no longer holds any personal information of Concierge members," it said.

iTnews has contacted a My Rewards spokesperson for additional comment.

It was reported last year that a historical platform "not linked to the current [loyalty] program offered by" My Rewards International had been breached, with Telstra and NAB among users impacted.