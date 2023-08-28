The Cheesecake Shop appoints a CIO

The group CIO of Craveable Brands - home to Red Rooster and Oporto - has shifted into a newly-created IT executive role at The Cheesecake Shop.

Brad Dight, who had been Craveable Brands’ IT chief for just on two years, was announced as The Cheesecake Shop’s new CIO late last week.

The shop is embarking on “a significant digital transformation”, it said in a statement, and wanted someone with experience “in large global companies with high-tech complex digital platforms and services” to run it.

“Brad’s wealth of experience will assist in the strategic and operational aspects of the brand’s continued transformation, ensuring appropriate technologies are being implemented to engage with and reach customers,” the Cheesecake Shop said.

“He will work with franchisees and the leadership team on enhancing the customer experience across retail and digital to meet the customer’s ever-changing needs around accessibility and convenience.”

Dight will report directly to The Cheesecake Shop’s CEO Scott Bush.

Before Craveble Brands, he was also a senior IT leader at Domino’s Pizze Enterprises, as well as Tatts Group and Virgin Australia.

The Cheesecake Shop has over 230 franchised bakeries across Australia and New Zealand. It also has around 2000 employees.

