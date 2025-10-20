TfNSW changes direction on autonomous buses

Transport for NSW is looking to test advanced autonomous assistance features on buses, with the state transport authority investigating both new buses and retrofitted solutions for its existing electric bus fleet.

It's the first test of driver-assisted technologies on a bus in Australia, although similar technologies have been deployed across CDC bus fleets in Victoria and NSW.

The trial is an evolution from TfNSW’s previous investigation into driverless buses under the On-road Connected and Automated (CAV) public bus trial.

The scope has changed to focus on driver assistance, rather than complete autonomy.

“These systems are designed to assist – not replace – drivers, enhancing safety while maintaining the critical role that drivers play in safely moving passengers across the network,” a TfNSW spokesperson said.

TfNSW expects this program to improve safety on the road and operations at depots, such as when it comes to parking, charging and dispatching buses.

Testing will take place over a year at TfNSW’s Cudal Future Mobility Testing and Research Centre, between February 2026 and 2027, and relies on $5 million in funding from the NSW government.

The first phase of testing covers level two autonomation (partial driver assistance), including features like automated emergency braking and lane keep assistance.

The second will focus on level three and four automation (conditional and complete autonomous control) to improve depot operations.

TfNSW then expects a third phase to investigate if the technology could actually be expanded to depots in the state, and to operation on public roads.

TfNSW has been interested in autonomous public transport for some time, with the aformentioned full-size bus trial, activation of the Sydney Metro, an autonomous shuttle bus trial in Olympic Park, a separate autonomous shuttle bus trial in Coffs Harbour, and investigations to see if autonomous taxis in Sydney are worthwhile.

However, unlike these autonomous solutions, TfNSW is seeking to improve the safety of human-driven buses on NSW roads, with the addition of features like emergency braking and lane keeping assistance.

Such assistance technologies have existed in consumer vehicles for some time now, although level three and four autonomous technologies remain strictly illegal on the road under Australian design rules, which is why they’ve only been deployed in small-scale tests up until now.

“We will continue to monitor emerging automated vehicle technologies across all transport modes. Any future investigations or trials will be considered in line with NSW’s safety, regulatory and transport priorities,” the tfNSW spokesperson said.