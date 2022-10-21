Texas sues Google for allegedly capturing biometric data of millions

By on
Texas sues Google for allegedly capturing biometric data of millions

Allegedly collected without consent.

Texas has filed a lawsuit against Google for allegedly collecting biometric data of millions of Texans without obtaining proper consent, the attorney general's office said in a statement on Thursday.

The complaint says that companies operating in Texas have been barred for more than a decade from collecting people's faces, voices or other biometric data without advanced, informed consent.

"In blatant defiance of that law, Google has, since at least 2015, collected biometric data from innumerable Texans and used their faces and their voices to serve Google’s commercial ends," the complaint said.

"Indeed, all across the state, everyday Texans have become unwitting cash cows being milked by Google for profits."

The collection occurred through products like Google Photos, Google Assistant, and Nest Hub Max, the statement said.

Google said it would fight the lawsuit, saying that users of the services had the option to turn off the biometric collection feature.

"AG Paxton is once again mischaracterising our products in another breathless lawsuit," said Google spokesman Jose Castaneda. "We will set the record straight in court."

The lawsuit is one of several filed by states against Google alleging unfair practices with regard to privacy. Arizona settled one in early October for US$85 million (A$136 million).

Texas, Indiana, Washington State and the District of Columbia sued Google in January over what they called deceptive location-tracking practices that invade users' privacy.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement that the "indiscriminate collection" of such data "will not be tolerated."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
biometricsgoogleprivacystrategytexas

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet

Events

Most Read Articles

Gov to stop outsourcing its most interesting work

Gov to stop outsourcing its most interesting work
ANZ's tech chief Gerard Florian to take on expanded role

ANZ's tech chief Gerard Florian to take on expanded role
ANZ cloud transformation lead heads to Telstra

ANZ cloud transformation lead heads to Telstra
Westpac in talks to buy Tyro

Westpac in talks to buy Tyro

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?