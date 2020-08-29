Tesla's Nevada factory was target of 'serious' cyber attack

By on
Tesla's Nevada factory was target of 'serious' cyber attack

Elon Musk confirms report.

Tesla's factory in Nevada was a target of a "serious" cyber security attack, with Elon Musk confirming a media report that claimed an employee of the company helped the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) thwart the attack.

News website Teslarati said that the electric carmaker was the unnamed company in a statement issued by the US Department of Justice on Tuesday about a Russian national's arrest, in connection with a planned attack on an unidentified company.

"This was a serious attack," Musk said in a tweet, in response to the Teslarati article.

The Justice Department said that Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, a Russian national, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer by trying to recruit an employee to introduce a malware into a system.

The malware was aimed at extracting data from the network and then to threaten the company for ransom money, the statement said.

According to the Justice Department, Kriuchkov had promised the employee an incentive of US$1 million upon introducing the malware into the system.

But the employee alerted the FBI, who were successful in thwarting the attack, a complaint filed by the FBI's Las Vegas Field Office showed.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
attack malware ransomware russia security tesla

Most Read Articles

Ex-Cisco engineer deleted 456 VMs for WebEx Teams after exit

Ex-Cisco engineer deleted 456 VMs for WebEx Teams after exit
Over 54,000 scanned NSW driver's licences found in open cloud storage

Over 54,000 scanned NSW driver's licences found in open cloud storage
AusPost parcel tracking tool outage enters day two

AusPost parcel tracking tool outage enters day two
Geoscience Australia moves to replace IT services deal with DXC

Geoscience Australia moves to replace IT services deal with DXC
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?