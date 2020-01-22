Tesla crosses US$100 billion stock market valuation

By on
Tesla crosses US$100 billion stock market valuation

Becomes the first US$100 billion publicly listed US carmaker.

Tesla Inc became the first US$100 billion (A$146 billion) publicly listed US carmaker in extended trading on Tuesday, in a sign of Wall Street's confidence in an all-electric future.

The milestone comes less than a month after Tesla's stock crossed US$420, the infamous price at which chief executive officer Elon Musk had tweeted he would take the electric car maker private.

Musk tweeted he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private in August 2018, when its shares were trading in the mid-$330s, only to later give up under investor pressure and regulatory concerns.

Tesla shares were last up 1.4 percent at US$555 after the bell, building on a 7.2 percent gain during trading when brokerage New Street Research raised its price target to $800.

Tesla's market value also puts Musk a step closer to earning the first US$346 million tranche of options in a record-breaking pay package.

The US$100 billion valuation needs to stay for both a one-month and six-month average in order to trigger the vesting of the first of 12 tranches of options granted to Musk to buy Tesla stock.

Tesla, which is already valued more than Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co combined, has seen its stock more than double in the last three months, fuelled by a rare quarterly profit in October, news of production ramp-up in its China factory and better-than-expected annual car deliveries.

In another win, Tesla reached a settlement with Michigan to allow it to directly deliver its vehicles to customers in the state, a person familiar with the agreement said on Tuesday.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
finance tesla

Most Read Articles

The CIO moves that made headlines in 2019

The CIO moves that made headlines in 2019
Google adds IBM Power to its cloud

Google adds IBM Power to its cloud
NBN Co reveals active Sky Muster users within 25km of city centres

NBN Co reveals active Sky Muster users within 25km of city centres
Defence, Tax Office fork out millions to keep Windows 7 secure for another year

Defence, Tax Office fork out millions to keep Windows 7 secure for another year
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?