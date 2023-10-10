Telstra's networks and tech group exec to leave

Telstra’s group executive for global networks and technology Nikos Katinakis is set to leave after five years at the telco.

Katinakis is set to relocate back to North America to take on an unspecified “international opportunity”.

He will officially finish in the role on December 20.

An internal and external search for a replacement has started.

Katinakis joined Telstra in 2018 as part of a restructure that saw Telstra bring together responsibility for networks and IT under a single executive.

CEO Vicki Brady said in a statement that Katinakis had been “instrumental in ensuring Telstra delivers and operates next generation network technologies”, overseeing the transition to 5G and building out “one of the world’s largest IoT networks”.