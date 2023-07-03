Telstra to sell Starlink-based services

By on
From late 2023.

Telstra is set to sell broadband and voice services for rural and remote customers powered by Starlink.

The telco’s CEO Vicki Brady said Telstra is “the first provider in the world” to have signed such an agreement, and that it would offer services to both consumer and business customers.

She said Telstra teams had been “testing and trialling” low earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology in preparation.

“Telstra currently uses a mix of technologies to provide voice and broadband services in rural and remote Australia, including NBN fixed wireless, Telstra’s own mobile network and older copper and  radio networks,” Brady said.

“Starlink will provide an additional connectivity option for people and businesses in rural and remote locations where distance and terrain make it difficult to reach with existing networks.”

Telstra is also hoping that a “professional install option and the ability to get local help with your setup” will be key value-adds.

Currently Starlink customers deal directly with Starlink and either do their own setup, or engage an installer to do it for them.

Telstra said it will announce pricing and device details “closer to launch, which it expects to be in late 2023.”

