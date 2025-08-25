Telstra to lead My Health Record data architecture overhaul

Telstra’s digital health arm has won a $33.2 million contract to implement a new data architecture for the government's My Health Record based on a global interoperability model.

The Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA) went to tender last September for a provider to build platform capabilities and infrastructure integrations that will organise various, disparate health systems into accessible, modular components.

The new architecture will be underpinned by what's known as fast healthcare interoperability (FHIR) resources, an international standard designed to make health data modular, accessible, and shareable.

The solution will enable FHIR-based data exchange within My Health Record, operating in parallel with existing clinical document architecture (CDA) formats to support both legacy and modern healthcare systems.

Telstra Health will lead the program alongside Leidos Australia and Canada-based Smile Digital Health.

According to an ADHA statement, the solution aims to fix healthcare providers’ “obstacles in extracting specific, actionable data from CDA documents”, which is causing “inefficiencies" and “hampering the seamless flow of information between systems”.

“This announcement follows a rigorous selection process and recognises Telstra Health’s expertise and innovative approach to building a future-ready health data infrastructure for all Australians,” ADHA CEO Amanda Cattermole said.

“The collaboration with Telstra Health will lay the foundation for a more efficient healthcare ecosystem that drives a healthier future for all Australians.”

The announcement follows the release of ADHA's tender to consolidate MHR and its API Gateway into a single application support and maintenance contract amid a broader overhaul of its digital infrastructure.

The move forms part of ADHA’s long-term plan to re-evaluate its decade-long National Infrastructure Operator (NIO) arrangement, which has been held by Accenture since 2012.

The request for tender marked the first time the now-$788 million digital infrastructure arrangement with Accenture has gone to competitive tender in over a decade.