Telstra shifts 25,000 users to Atlassian Cloud in four months

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Retires on-premises versions.

Telstra has farewelled its self-hosted on-premises instances of Jira and Confluence in favour of Atlassian's managed cloud environment.

Telstra shifts 25,000 users to Atlassian Cloud in four months
Kim Krogh Andersen, Telstra
Supplied

Around 25,000 users of Jira and Confluence at Telstra were moved to Atlassian Cloud,Telstra's group executive of network, product and technology Kim Krogh Andersen will say in a LinkedIn post later today.

This brings software roadmaps, documentation and workflows into a single cloud-based environment, with data migrated at scale, and continuity maintained, Andersen will say.

Moving to Atlassian Cloud has also allowed the telco to retire some 20 third-party add-ons to Jira and Confluence.

These will be replaced by native Atlassian Cloud capabilities, which Andersen said are more secure, easier to run and better aligned with standard ways of working across Telstra's business.

Overall, the move took four months with a staged migration.

Andersen framed the migration as laying the groundwork for the utilisation of AI-enabled features already live and being progressively introduced to the Atlassian ecosystem.

These include embedded intelligence as well as integration with enterprise AI tools.

Atlassian's enterprise CTO Vikram Rao said Telstra is "already ... one of Atlassian's most active users of new AI-enabled capabilities in Australia."

Telstra said the new setup should let teams ship software faster, and also find information more easily, with less manual effort for informed decision making.

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