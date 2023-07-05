Telstra sells Clayton land to Monash Uni for $30m

Next to its global operations centre.

Telstra has sold vacant land adjacent to its global operations centre in Victoria to Monash University.

The land, at Clayton in Melbourne’s south-east, was put up for sale at the end of last year.

While originally reported to include the land hosting the global operations centre or GOC, it’s understood that Telstra has maintained ownership of the centre and the land on which it’s built, which is at the rear of the sale site and on a different title.

It is understood the sale value was around $30 million.

The sale was first reported by the Australian Financial Review.

“We’ve finalised the sale of the vacant land next to our global operations centre in Clayton, Victoria to Monash University,” a Telstra spokesperson told iTnews.

“This follows an expressions of interest process we opened in December due to interest shown in the site.”

Telstra previously sold its Clayton data centre complex for $416.7 million and entered a leaseback arrangement with the new owner.

