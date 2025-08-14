Telstra sells 75 percent Versent stake to Infosys for $233m

By

Sets up joint venture.

Indian IT services company Infosys will take a 75 percent stake in Versent Group, a wholly owned unit of Telstra, for $233.3 million.

Telstra sells 75 percent Versent stake to Infosys for $233m

Versent Group provides cloud services to Australian organisations in sectors such as finance, energy, utilities, government and education.

It comprises not only of Versent - which Telstra bought in October 2023 for $267.5 million - but also Epicon, Telstra Purple Digital, and 'Cloud Access' products.

The telco will retain a 25 percent minority stake in Versent Group under the deal.

The deal, which Infosys says will boost its local presence, is expected to close by the second half of fiscal 2026, subject to approvals from Foreign Investment Review Board of Australia and Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Telstra CEO Vicki Brady said the "collaboration with Infosys reflects our confidence in the value we can unlock together."

"Their global scale, deep industry knowledge, and culture of innovation and service excellence will be instrumental in accelerating Versent Group’s growth and impact across the region," she said.

In a statement to the ASX, Telstra said it would receive a $175 million upfront payment, with the remainder of the purchase price deferred and subject to performance and other conditions.

"The deal is not expected to result in any material gain or loss to Telstra based on the carrying value of the Versent Group," Telstra said.

Telstra added that the decision to offload a majority stake is consistent with its "Connected Future 30 strategy to focus on core connectivity" and to reset its struggling enterprise business.

Telstra is set to hand down its full-year results later today.

Additional reporting by iTnews.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
infosystelco/isptelstra

Sponsored Whitepapers

State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co weaves AI and automation into its operational "fabric"

NBN Co weaves AI and automation into its operational "fabric"
NBN Co signs on to Amazon's Project Kuiper as Sky Muster replacement

NBN Co signs on to Amazon's Project Kuiper as Sky Muster replacement
Optus to answer privacy court case stemming from 2022 data breach

Optus to answer privacy court case stemming from 2022 data breach
Telstra sells 75 percent Versent stake to Infosys for $233m

Telstra sells 75 percent Versent stake to Infosys for $233m
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?