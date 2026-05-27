Telstra restructure reunites IT and networks

Telstra is once again bringing its IT and networks together under a single function and executive, elevating Kim Krogh Andersen as the combined leader.

The telco unveiled the change internally yesterday, creating what it is calling its ‘Network, Product and Technology’ function.

It combines the ‘Product & Technology’ remit of Andersen and the ‘Global Networks & Technology’ remit of Shailin Sehgal, with Sehgal leaving the telco.

The restructure was driven by the telco’s year-old Connected Future 30 strategy, which aims to make Telstra’s network services more customisable and flexible in the way they can be configured and sold.

The telco previously had networks and IT under one function and one executive, a structure put in place for its Connect22 strategy, only to separate them again.

Andersen, who joined Telstra at the start of 2020, became responsible for software engineering, IT, data and AI in 2022.

With this latest restructure, responsibility for Telstra’s wireless and fixed networks, cyber security, and cloud infrastructure also now shift to Andersen, and into the new internal function.

In a statement to iTnews, Telstra CEO Vicki Brady thanked Sehgal for his “significant contribution … over the past seven years, championing innovation and growing Telstra’s leadership in network connectivity, security and resiliency.”

“Connectivity is at our core – not just commercially but culturally – and through a period of significant technology change, Shailin has played a central role in turning that change into opportunities for Telstra and our customers,” Brady said.

The new ‘Network, Product and Technology’ function is not the only change.

Telstra also said it is creating a unit called ‘Telstra Digital Infrastructure’ that brings together Telstra InfraCo, Telstra International, and Field Services.

This new unit will be led by the current InfraCo CEO Steve Worrall.

“As demand for Telstra’s scalable, secure and reliable infrastructure continues to grow, these changes will support the delivery of the digital infrastructure layer of its strategy and position Telstra to meet evolving global connectivity needs,” an excerpt from an internal announcement sighted by iTnews reads.

The creation of Telstra Digital Infrastructure will have a staffing impact, understood to result in a net reduction of around 111 roles.

Brady said the telco is “committed to consulting with our people first about the proposed changes.

“If the changes go ahead, we’ll work with the people in the roles that are no longer required to help them find another role at Telstra,” she said.

“If that’s not possible and they end up leaving Telstra, they’ll have access to our redundancy package and a range of support services.”