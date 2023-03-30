Telstra Purple nabs leader from Telstra's international business

By on
Telstra Purple nabs leader from Telstra's international business
Oliver Camplin-Warner
Telstra

Oliver Camplin-Warner returning to Australia in July.

Telstra International boss Oliver Camplin-Warner is returning to Australia to head Telstra Purple.

Camplin-Warner has spent more than 11 years with Telstra, and took up his current role in 2018.

Before Telstra, he spent 11 years with IBM in the UK, including two years as Big Blue’s head of financial markets.

Telstra said under Camplin-Warner, Telstra International grew to represent 10 percent of Telstra’s overall EBITDA.

“In his decade at Telstra, Oliver has made an enormous impact. First here in Australia with key leadership roles in field operations and Telstra Enterprise, and for the past five years leading our Telstra International team, where he recently co-led the successful acquisition of Digicel Pacific and transition into our Telstra family,” Telstra Enterprise group executive David Burns said.

Telstra Purple was launched in 2019, and now boasts more than 2000 experts in networks, the internet of things, cyber security, cloud, data, AI and workplace technologies.

Camplin-Warner finishes his time at Telstra International at the end of the financial year, to start with Telstra Purple on July 1.

Telstra said it has begun recruitment for a new head of international.

The previous head of Telstra Purple was Christopher Smith, who left in August 2022 and in November became managing director of Wipro. In the interim, David Burns has been overseeing the business as part of his group executive, Telstra Enterprise, role.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
telco/isptelstratelstra internationaltelstra purple

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband boosts Netflix performance with terabit cache

Aussie Broadband boosts Netflix performance with terabit cache
Defence reissues parts of $1.2bn telco deal after Telstra restructure

Defence reissues parts of $1.2bn telco deal after Telstra restructure
CBA and Telstra to detect in-progress phone-based scams

CBA and Telstra to detect in-progress phone-based scams
Telstra names executive of IT and software engineering

Telstra names executive of IT and software engineering

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?