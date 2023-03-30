Telstra Purple nabs leader from Telstra's international business

Telstra International boss Oliver Camplin-Warner is returning to Australia to head Telstra Purple.

Camplin-Warner has spent more than 11 years with Telstra, and took up his current role in 2018.

Before Telstra, he spent 11 years with IBM in the UK, including two years as Big Blue’s head of financial markets.

Telstra said under Camplin-Warner, Telstra International grew to represent 10 percent of Telstra’s overall EBITDA.

“In his decade at Telstra, Oliver has made an enormous impact. First here in Australia with key leadership roles in field operations and Telstra Enterprise, and for the past five years leading our Telstra International team, where he recently co-led the successful acquisition of Digicel Pacific and transition into our Telstra family,” Telstra Enterprise group executive David Burns said.

Telstra Purple was launched in 2019, and now boasts more than 2000 experts in networks, the internet of things, cyber security, cloud, data, AI and workplace technologies.

Camplin-Warner finishes his time at Telstra International at the end of the financial year, to start with Telstra Purple on July 1.

Telstra said it has begun recruitment for a new head of international.

The previous head of Telstra Purple was Christopher Smith, who left in August 2022 and in November became managing director of Wipro. In the interim, David Burns has been overseeing the business as part of his group executive, Telstra Enterprise, role.