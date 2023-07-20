Telstra proposes to cut around 472 roles

By on
Telstra proposes to cut around 472 roles

To “remain competitive”.

Telstra is proposing a “net reduction” of 472 roles, which would be achieved by making a higher number of individuals redundant but offsetting some of that impact with new roles created.

Cuts under the telco’s T25 transformation strategy were reported as possible back in March, with the Australian Financial Review at the time citing confidential documents as its source.

A Telstra spokesperson said the telco has “proposed some changes to continue to reshape our business so that we remain competitive, efficient as well as effective in the way we work.”

“We should make it clear that there won’t be any reductions to our Telstra consumer teams who serve our customers in store, on the phone or at home,” the spokesperson said.

“If the change proceeds it will see some of our people leave the organisation and the creation of new roles, with a net reduction of around 472 jobs.”

The spokesperson said that Telstra needed to make changes to its business “to address impacts from exiting legacy products and services, as well as [to gain] efficiencies from increased digitisation, automation and new technology.”

“ These are critical for us to remain competitive and achieve our customer ambitions,” the spokesperson said.

It is understood that the telco will look for redeployment opportunities for affected individuals and other support services.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
telco/isptelstra

Sponsored Whitepapers

Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government

Events

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband investigated over IT system fault

Aussie Broadband investigated over IT system fault
Optus, SpaceX to launch mobile-to-satellite from 2024

Optus, SpaceX to launch mobile-to-satellite from 2024
Australian government to vet 5G, 6G security in new lab

Australian government to vet 5G, 6G security in new lab
NBN Co reshuffles digital leadership with Crispin Blackall's exit

NBN Co reshuffles digital leadership with Crispin Blackall's exit

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?