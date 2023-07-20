Telstra proposes to cut around 472 roles

Telstra is proposing a “net reduction” of 472 roles, which would be achieved by making a higher number of individuals redundant but offsetting some of that impact with new roles created.

Cuts under the telco’s T25 transformation strategy were reported as possible back in March, with the Australian Financial Review at the time citing confidential documents as its source.

A Telstra spokesperson said the telco has “proposed some changes to continue to reshape our business so that we remain competitive, efficient as well as effective in the way we work.”

“We should make it clear that there won’t be any reductions to our Telstra consumer teams who serve our customers in store, on the phone or at home,” the spokesperson said.

“If the change proceeds it will see some of our people leave the organisation and the creation of new roles, with a net reduction of around 472 jobs.”

The spokesperson said that Telstra needed to make changes to its business “to address impacts from exiting legacy products and services, as well as [to gain] efficiencies from increased digitisation, automation and new technology.”

“ These are critical for us to remain competitive and achieve our customer ambitions,” the spokesperson said.

It is understood that the telco will look for redeployment opportunities for affected individuals and other support services.