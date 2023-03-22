Telstra names executive of IT and software engineering

Kieran O'Meara.

Moves from acting into permanent role.

Telstra has created a standalone IT function and confirmed Kieran O’Meara as the executive leading IT and software engineering on a groupwide basis.

O’Meara had been acting in the role since IT was made standalone in December last year, and his appointment was yesterday made permanent, according to an internal announcement.

The remit covers “all customer technology, corporate and employee technology, shared services, digital and software engineering,” O’Meara wrote on his LinkedIn.

Group executive of product and technology Kim Krogh Andersen said O’Meara “comes to this role with extensive experience as a senior technology leader, with a demonstrated ability to lead at considerable scale and rallying his team around a common purpose.”

“After a global search, I’m really pleased we’ve been able to recruit this role from within Telstra,” he said.

“It shows the depth of talent we have and the opportunities available”.

O’Meara has spent a bit over a decade at Telstra, and most recently led software engineering fot the telco.

He has also previously led digital and technology delivery functions at Telstra, as well as held roles with the likes of Medibank and BSkyB.

