Telstra mobile network hit by outage

Telstra’s mobile network appears to be impacted by a large-scale outage impacting voice and data services, with users finding their phones in SOS mode.

The telco has acknowledged an unspecified issue on its social channels, although it said only “some” mobile calls and data connections were affected.

“If you're having trouble connecting at first, try again as it may work on a retry,” the telco said.

“We're on it and will share an update as soon as it's fixed.”

Users reported widespread problems in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania, on the company’s official Facebook page.

However, the problems appear to be unevenly impacting users, with at least one reporting they had two handsets side-by-side, but only one with no service.

Downdetector, a source of user-generated incident reports, shows a large spike in reports of problems with the Telstra network starting around 5am.

However, users in East Coast cities reported that their services went out even earlier at around 4am.

The problems are not just impacting Telstra customers, but also customers of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) that use parts of the Telstra mobile network.

While the telco's official outages page did display a notification initially, it has since disappeared, and searching for information produces an error message: "Something went wrong. We didn't get a response from some services so there may be outages not listed here."