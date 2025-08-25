Telstra Health to lead My Health Record data architecture overhaul

By

Will focus on health system interoperability.

Telstra’s digital health arm has won a $33.2 million contract to implement a new data architecture for the government's My Health Record based on a global interoperability model.

Telstra Health to lead My Health Record data architecture overhaul

The Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA) went to tender last September for a provider to build platform capabilities and infrastructure integrations that will organise various, disparate health systems into accessible, modular components.

The new architecture will be underpinned by what's known as fast healthcare interoperability (FHIR) resources, an international standard designed to make health data modular, accessible, and shareable.

The solution will enable FHIR-based data exchange within My Health Record, operating in parallel with existing clinical document architecture (CDA) formats to support both legacy and modern healthcare systems.

Telstra Health will lead the program alongside Leidos Australia and Canada-based Smile Digital Health.

According to an ADHA statement, the solution aims to fix healthcare providers’ “obstacles in extracting specific, actionable data from CDA documents”, which is causing “inefficiencies" and “hampering the seamless flow of information between systems”.

“This announcement follows a rigorous selection process and recognises Telstra Health’s expertise and innovative approach to building a future-ready health data infrastructure for all Australians,” ADHA CEO Amanda Cattermole said.

“The collaboration with Telstra Health will lay the foundation for a more efficient healthcare ecosystem that drives a healthier future for all Australians.”

The announcement follows the release of ADHA's tender to consolidate MHR and its API Gateway into a single application support and maintenance contract amid a broader overhaul of its digital infrastructure.

The move forms part of ADHA’s long-term plan to re-evaluate its decade-long National Infrastructure Operator (NIO) arrangement, which has been held by Accenture since 2012.

The request for tender marked the first time the now-$788 million digital infrastructure arrangement with Accenture has gone to competitive tender in over a decade.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
governmenthealthsoftwaretelstra

Sponsored Whitepapers

What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security

Events

Most Read Articles

Greater Western Water's billing system data issues laid bare

Greater Western Water's billing system data issues laid bare
Defence's ERP bill with IBM hits $575m

Defence's ERP bill with IBM hits $575m
Flight Centre Corporate now has a single observability strategy and tool

Flight Centre Corporate now has a single observability strategy and tool
ANZ eyes 'compound' gains from GenAI

ANZ eyes 'compound' gains from GenAI
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?