Telstra Health hunts for new CTO

Telstra Health is on the hunt for a new CTO, following the retirement of Russel Duncan at the end of 2022.

Duncan had served as CTO since 2017. He joined when the company he founded, Emerging Systems, was acquired by Telstra Health.

“As one of the founding members of Telstra Health, his immense contributions have significantly shaped the organisation to what it is today," a Telstra Health spokesperson said.

"Russel announced his retirement in December 2022 and Telstra Health thanks him for his remarkable contribution."

Dr Marc Belej is currently acting as CTO while a permanent replacement is sought.

According to a recruitment advertisement posted on LinkedIn, a key responsibility for the new CTO will be to ensure the interoperability of the company’s products, by developing and implementing technology standards across the business.

“Telstra Health’s determined vision of a connected and improved digital health experience for all is powered by a technology strategy that aligns our extensive portfolio on common interoperability standards and modern software engineering practices," the company said.

“Our CTO will extend and execute that strategy to deliver value at speed and scale across the continuum of healthcare, with a solution portfolio and partnerships that delight healthcare participants and lead the industry in human-centred design, cloud technologies, cyber security and data-driven insights."