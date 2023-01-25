Telstra Health hunts for new CTO

By on
Telstra Health hunts for new CTO

Retirement creates opportunity.

Telstra Health is on the hunt for a new CTO, following the retirement of Russel Duncan at the end of 2022.

Duncan had served as CTO since 2017. He joined when the company he founded, Emerging Systems, was acquired by Telstra Health.

“As one of the founding members of Telstra Health, his immense contributions have significantly shaped the organisation to what it is today," a Telstra Health spokesperson said.

"Russel announced his retirement in December 2022 and Telstra Health thanks him for his remarkable contribution."

Dr Marc Belej is currently acting as CTO while a permanent replacement is sought. 

According to a recruitment advertisement posted on LinkedIn, a key responsibility for the new CTO will be to ensure the interoperability of the company’s products, by developing and implementing technology standards across the business.

“Telstra Health’s determined vision of a connected and improved digital health experience for all is powered by a technology strategy that aligns our extensive portfolio on common interoperability standards and modern software engineering practices," the company said.

“Our CTO will extend and execute that strategy to deliver value at speed and scale across the continuum of healthcare, with a solution portfolio and partnerships that delight healthcare participants and lead the industry in human-centred design, cloud technologies, cyber security and data-driven insights."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ctostrategytelstra healthtraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

International ransomware-fighting group gets to work

International ransomware-fighting group gets to work
Domino's Pizza ends A/NZ CIO search

Domino's Pizza ends A/NZ CIO search
Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs
Cyber Infrastructure Security Centre restructured

Cyber Infrastructure Security Centre restructured

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?