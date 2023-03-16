Telstra Health finds its next CTO

Telstra Health has found its new chief technology officer, appointing Farhoud Salimi from eHealth NSW to the vacant leadership role.

Salimi is set to start on April 17; he is currently the executive director of service delivery for eHealth NSW, and has been with the state-based agency for almost 14.5 years.

“We are delighted to be able to appoint a CTO of Farhoud’s calibre at an important time in our growth and international expansion,” Telstra Health’s managing director Elizabeth Koff said in a statement.

“[He] brings a unique set of skills that will enhance our ability to deliver for our customers and continue to build a safe and reliable ecosystem across the Telstra Health group.”

Telstra started recruiting for a new CTO earlier this year after the retirement of Russel Duncan at the end of 2022.

Prior to working at eHealth NSW, Salimi also spent time with Coca-Cola Amatil, CNA Insurance and Westpac.

A NSW Health spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by iTnews.