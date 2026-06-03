Telstra, Google Cloud take capacity on each other's networks

By
Follow google news

Terrestrial and subsea.

Telstra has picked up Google Cloud as a customer on its national fibre network Aura, and will, in turn, take capacity on three of the hyperscaler’s subsea cable systems.

Telstra, Google Cloud take capacity on each other's networks

The agreement sees Google “secure intercity dark fibre capacity” on Aura, and Telstra “use subsea fibre pairs on the Tabua, Proa, and Bulikula subsea cable systems”, the pair said in a statement,

“Google has selected Telstra and the Aura Network for this partnership to further advance Google’s AI capabilities in Australia,” they said.

“At the same time, this partnership will enable Telstra to deliver diverse and secure subsea pathways to ensure the nation’s networks are equipped to handle the growing demands of AI applications and workloads.”

Telstra Digital Infrastructure CEO Steven Worrall said that the Aura rollout “is gathering significant momentum”.

“By also securing fibre pairs along high-demand global routes, [we are] building resilient, secure, and scalable infrastructure that will power the next industrial revolution in a way that supports sustainable, disciplined growth in the long term,” he said.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
google cloudtelco/isptelstra

Sponsored Whitepapers

Agile in the AI Era: why projects still fail
Agile in the AI Era: why projects still fail
When Technology Becomes the Blocker: Unlocking Real Outcomes from AI and Cloud
When Technology Becomes the Blocker: Unlocking Real Outcomes from AI and Cloud
High-volume data sources for AI-driven security analytics
High-volume data sources for AI-driven security analytics
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud
1 in 3 companies lose SaaS data. Here&#8217;s how to prevent it
1 in 3 companies lose SaaS data. Here’s how to prevent it

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra restructure reunites IT and networks

Telstra restructure reunites IT and networks
Telstra's learning platforms not delivering for Connected Future 30 plan

Telstra's learning platforms not delivering for Connected Future 30 plan
ACCC greenlights Superloop, Lynham separation plan

ACCC greenlights Superloop, Lynham separation plan
Telstra elevates Dayle Stevens to company-wide AI role

Telstra elevates Dayle Stevens to company-wide AI role
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?