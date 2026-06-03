Telstra, Google Cloud take capacity on each other's networks

Telstra has picked up Google Cloud as a customer on its national fibre network Aura, and will, in turn, take capacity on three of the hyperscaler’s subsea cable systems.

The agreement sees Google “secure intercity dark fibre capacity” on Aura, and Telstra “use subsea fibre pairs on the Tabua, Proa, and Bulikula subsea cable systems”, the pair said in a statement,

“Google has selected Telstra and the Aura Network for this partnership to further advance Google’s AI capabilities in Australia,” they said.

“At the same time, this partnership will enable Telstra to deliver diverse and secure subsea pathways to ensure the nation’s networks are equipped to handle the growing demands of AI applications and workloads.”

Telstra Digital Infrastructure CEO Steven Worrall said that the Aura rollout “is gathering significant momentum”.

“By also securing fibre pairs along high-demand global routes, [we are] building resilient, secure, and scalable infrastructure that will power the next industrial revolution in a way that supports sustainable, disciplined growth in the long term,” he said.