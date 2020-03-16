Telstra follows Optus with extra mobile data in virus response

Telstra will follow Optus in providing between 10GB and 25GB of extra data for mobile subscribers, aimed at assisting those working from home or isolating over COVID-19 fears.

CEO Andy Penn said that handheld and mobile broadband postpaid users could get an extra 25GB of data for use within 30 days “ to facilitate the need for a more mobile workforce”.

“Postpaid customers can apply for the extra data via our Telstra 24x7 and My Telstra Apps from Thursday until 31 March and the data will be available within 24 hours,” Penn said in a blog post.

Prepaid customers “with an active recharge of $40+ can get 10GB of additional data to use in Australia within 28-30 days”, the telco said.

The move applies to both consumer and small business customers.

In addition, Telstra said it would offer fixed-line users on its ADSL and cable networks as well as the NBN unlimited data through to the end of April.

Most of the telco’s plans already come with unlimited data, though its cheapest products had quota limits of 500GB.

The telco also said it would offer eligible pensioners with a Telstra home phone plan “unlimited local, national and 13/1300 calls, and calls to Australian mobiles” until the end of April.

“As people around Australia increasingly begin working and studying from home or self-isolating as part of the national response to COVID-19 demand for connectivity is rising rapidly,” Penn said.

“To play our part, Telstra is giving our consumer and small business customers additional data as well as offering unlimited home phone calls to pensioners.

“We want to help our customers, who find themselves having to work from home, stay connected.”

Optus announced a similar offer late last week, giving prepaid mobile customers an extra 10GB and postpaid customers 20GB.