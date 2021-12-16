Telstra fined $2.5m for not uploading data on silent and unlisted phone numbers

By on
Telstra fined $2.5m for not uploading data on silent and unlisted phone numbers

May have led to privacy and safety repercussions.

Telstra has paid a $2.5 million penalty for failing to upload information about whether a customer wanted an unlisted or silent phone number to a central industry-wide database.

The penalty was levied by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) and is said to be the largest fine of its type.

The ACMA said almost 50,000 customer choices under the Telstra brand and over 65,000 under its Belong sub-brand were not recorded in the integrated public number database (IPND).

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said that by failing to provide the required information to the IPND, Telstra potentially put people’s safety at risk.

“When people request a silent number it is often for very important privacy and safety reasons, and we know that the publication of their details can have serious consequences,” she said.

O’Loughlin added the IPND is “also used by Triple Zero to help locate people in an emergency, for the Emergency Alert Service to warn of emergencies like flood or bushfire, and to assist law enforcement activities.”

“The provision of these critical services can be hampered and lives put in danger if data is missing, wrong or out of date,” she said.

“It is alarming that Telstra could get this so wrong on such a large scale.”

Telstra self-reported the breaches “and moved quickly to fix them,” the ACMA said. However, the telco was still fined because it had “breached the same obligations” back in 2019.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
database ipnd numbers silent telco telco/isp telstra unlisted

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Most Read Articles

AFP, Vic Police and Illion requested Victorian QR code data

AFP, Vic Police and Illion requested Victorian QR code data
Critical 'Log4Shell' RCE zero-day exploited in large numbers

Critical 'Log4Shell' RCE zero-day exploited in large numbers
Service NSW goes 100 percent AWS for digital products

Service NSW goes 100 percent AWS for digital products
Log4j's project sponsorship skyrockets after critical bug exploitation

Log4j's project sponsorship skyrockets after critical bug exploitation

Digital Nation

Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?