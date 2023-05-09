Telstra experiences two-and-a-half hour mobile voice outage

By on
Telstra experiences two-and-a-half hour mobile voice outage

Mostly impacted customers in NSW and Queensland.

Telstra experienced an issue earlier on Tuesday that prevented customers from making or receiving voice calls over its mobile network for about two-and-a-half hours.

The telco acknowledged the issues just after 7.30am, which it attributed to an unspecified problem "that occurred overnight".

Triple Zero and mobile data services were not affected.

The telco deployed engineers to work "urgently” to fix the issues.

By 8.30am, Telstra said the “majority” of impacted customers were based in either NSW or Queensland, and the telco said at 10.05am that a fix had been made, though some customers still reported some residual problems.

During the outage, Telstra had suggested switching airplane mode on and off as a potential workaround, noting that could "fix the issue for some customers”.

Alternatively, it suggested customers use wi-fi calling or an over-the-top, data-based service.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
outagetelco/isptelstra

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co asks ISPs to "manage" heavy 50Mbps users up to higher plans

NBN Co asks ISPs to "manage" heavy 50Mbps users up to higher plans
NBN Co to reduce customer notice period for FTTC-P upgrade work

NBN Co to reduce customer notice period for FTTC-P upgrade work
NBN Co's planned price and service standards face rejection, again

NBN Co's planned price and service standards face rejection, again
Gov to spend $10m on public safety mobile broadband taskforce

Gov to spend $10m on public safety mobile broadband taskforce

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?