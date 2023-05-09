Telstra engineers deployed to fix mobile voice outage

Telstra engineers are “working urgently” to fix an issue preventing some customers from making or receiving voice calls over its mobile network.

The telco acknowledged the issues just after 7.30am, which it attributed to an unspecified problem "that occurred overnight".

It said that calls to Triple Zero and mobile data services aren’t affected.

Telstra said that a potential workaround was to “switch airplane mode on and off”, which it said “can fix the issue for some customers”.

Alternatively, it suggested customers use wi-fi calling or an over-the-top service.

By 8.30am, Telstra said the “majority” of impacted customers were based in either NSW or Queensland.