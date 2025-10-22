Telstra completes one-third of national fibre rollout

By
Follow google news

Rebrands it as 'Aura'.

Telstra has completed one-third of the rollout of a new national fibre network that it is now branding as 'Aura'.

Telstra completes one-third of national fibre rollout
Telstra CEO and Managing Director Vicki Brady announcing the Telstra Aura network.
Zachariah Kelly/iTnews

With the network now officially launched, the telco has set its sights on connecting Australia's other capitals.

A central Sydney to Melbourne fibre corridor is expected to be completed next, followed by a Sydney to Perth leg.

"They're all under build," Telstra CEO and managing director Vicki Brady told iTnews. "Sydney to Perth's building. Adelaide right up to Darwin is under build. Perth to Adelaide is getting built.

"As we build out, we engage with regional communities, with local governments, with state governments around where we can do the 'on-off ramps' [into regional cities and towns]... ...then working with them on projects to be able to do that."

Brady said the new cable gave Telstra "35 times the capacity on this route versus any other standard fibre that's in the ground today."

It's expected that this fibre network could be in operation for another 20-to-30 years from now.

Telstra first unveiled its private fibre network plan in February 2022, putting $1.6 billion toward it and an assortment of other projects.

Alongside the Aura network, the fund would also pay for an upgrade the company's fibre footprint in the Pilbara and underpin a partnership with Viasat.

In 2023, the company expanded its fibre network plan, with another 5000km of fibre to be rolled out between then and 2027.

In June, Telstra completed the first corridor of its national intercity network, with the completion of the Sydney to Canberra leg.

Updated, 24/10: This article originally stated that Telstra had scaled back its plans for the Aura network by 6000km and cancelled some "lower priority links". This reporting was incorrect.

Telstra had committed to deploy 14,000km of fibre, with builds for the remaining 6000km subject to demand.

iTnews apologises for the error.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aura networktelco/isptelstra

Sponsored Whitepapers

2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra completes one-third of national fibre rollout

Telstra completes one-third of national fibre rollout
Vocus ISP Dodo's email system breached on Friday

Vocus ISP Dodo's email system breached on Friday
Optus brings in ex-NBN Co CIO to run technology

Optus brings in ex-NBN Co CIO to run technology
"Pixnapping" vulnerability lets Android apps steal 2FA codes in 30 seconds

"Pixnapping" vulnerability lets Android apps steal 2FA codes in 30 seconds
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?