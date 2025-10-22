Telstra completes one-third of national fibre rollout

Telstra has completed one-third of the rollout of a new national fibre network that it is now branding as 'Aura'.

With the network now officially launched, the telco has set its sights on connecting Australia's other capitals.

A central Sydney to Melbourne fibre corridor is expected to be completed next, followed by a Sydney to Perth leg.

"They're all under build," Telstra CEO and managing director Vicki Brady told iTnews. "Sydney to Perth's building. Adelaide right up to Darwin is under build. Perth to Adelaide is getting built.



"As we build out, we engage with regional communities, with local governments, with state governments around where we can do the 'on-off ramps' [into regional cities and towns]... ...then working with them on projects to be able to do that."

Brady said the new cable gave Telstra "35 times the capacity on this route versus any other standard fibre that's in the ground today."

It's expected that this fibre network could be in operation for another 20-to-30 years from now.

Telstra first unveiled its private fibre network plan in February 2022, putting $1.6 billion toward it and an assortment of other projects.

Alongside the Aura network, the fund would also pay for an upgrade the company's fibre footprint in the Pilbara and underpin a partnership with Viasat.

In 2023, the company expanded its fibre network plan, with another 5000km of fibre to be rolled out between then and 2027.

In June, Telstra completed the first corridor of its national intercity network, with the completion of the Sydney to Canberra leg.

Updated, 24/10: This article originally stated that Telstra had scaled back its plans for the Aura network by 6000km and cancelled some "lower priority links". This reporting was incorrect.

Telstra had committed to deploy 14,000km of fibre, with builds for the remaining 6000km subject to demand.

iTnews apologises for the error.