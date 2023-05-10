TechnologyOne investigates 'cyber incident' on M365 system

By on
TechnologyOne investigates 'cyber incident' on M365 system

Detects unauthorised access.

TechnologyOne, an Australian ERP SaaS provider, said an “unauthorised third party” has accessed the company’s internal Microsoft 365 platform.

In a financial filing [pdf], the company requested being placed into a trading halt.

It said the third-party, which it did not characterise, had “acted illegally” in accessing the M365 instance.

TechnologyOne said its customer-facing SaaS platform isn’t connected to M365 “and therefore has not been impacted”.

“The company has acted with urgency to investigate the issue, including initiation of its cyber response strategy, appointing third party experts, and isolating affected systems,” it said.

“Once the investigation is further progressed, we will be in a position to contact those who may be affected to work with them on the ongoing safety of their data.”

TechnologyOne added that it had reported the incident to relevant authorities.

The company said it had requested a trading halt while it continues to investigate; it anticipated trading again by the end of the week.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloudcyber incidentmicrosoft 365securitysoftwaretechnologyoneunauthorised

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft offers to charge for Teams

Microsoft offers to charge for Teams
Stockland overhauls its data platform

Stockland overhauls its data platform
Judo Bank updates its technology strategy

Judo Bank updates its technology strategy
Microsoft patches Azure API service against three vulnerabilities

Microsoft patches Azure API service against three vulnerabilities

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?