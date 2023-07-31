Tech Council of Australia to push for digital identity

By

Former NSW minister Victor Dominello to lead a new working group.

The Tech Council of Australia has created a new working group designed to advocate for reform on both digital identity and digital credentials initiatives.

Tech Council of Australia to push for digital identity

The working group will be led by former NSW minister for customer service and digital government, Victor Dominello.

The Tech Council of Australia advises governments on effective technology policy and welcomed Dominello to its board this past May, replacing former federal assistant innovation minister Wyatt Roy.

Dominello, who helped pioneered the digital Opal Card for Sydney, said that while a “digital driver's licence is “so good”, it still held “too much personal information”.

“Fit-for-purpose digital ID would give more control to the individual on what information they share and for how long, significantly enhancing privacy and security settings,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“As part of my new role on the Board of the Tech Council of Australia – I am pleased to announce that I will be leading a new working group focused on driving forward digital identity and credentials.

“I look forward to working with the tech sector to help support Australian governments drive this important work forward.”

Dominello has worked in the past to improve digital wallet capabilities including teaming up with Service NSW and Services Australia to support their respective digital ID efforts.

Tech Council of Australia CEO Kate Pounder told iTnews that the “new working group will bring together a multidisciplinary group of experts from across the Tech Council membership, under the leadership of Victor Dominello, to advocate for reform and offer helpful advice and support to governments on digital identity and digital credentials initiatives."

“This is a timely move, with [federal finance] minister [Katy] Gallagher recently announcing that the federal government is moving towards a national, economy-wide digital identity framework by mid-next-year, with draft legislation expected to be released in September.”

Pounder said the organisation believes “digital identity and digital credentials are a critical foundation for online services in government and across the broader economy”. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital idsecuritystrategytech council of australia

Sponsored Whitepapers

Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA IT staff impacted as bank "retrenches" 251

CBA IT staff impacted as bank "retrenches" 251
Westpac splits IT and ops, reinstates CIO role

Westpac splits IT and ops, reinstates CIO role
UQ adding GPUs, CPUs to Bunya supercomputer

UQ adding GPUs, CPUs to Bunya supercomputer
Qld gov to create its own quantum and advanced tech strategy

Qld gov to create its own quantum and advanced tech strategy

Digital Nation

How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?