Tech Council of Australia to push for digital identity

The Tech Council of Australia has created a new working group designed to advocate for reform on both digital identity and digital credentials initiatives.

The working group will be led by former NSW minister for customer service and digital government, Victor Dominello.

The Tech Council of Australia advises governments on effective technology policy and welcomed Dominello to its board this past May, replacing former federal assistant innovation minister Wyatt Roy.

Dominello, who helped pioneered the digital Opal Card for Sydney, said that while a “digital driver's licence is “so good”, it still held “too much personal information”.

“Fit-for-purpose digital ID would give more control to the individual on what information they share and for how long, significantly enhancing privacy and security settings,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“As part of my new role on the Board of the Tech Council of Australia – I am pleased to announce that I will be leading a new working group focused on driving forward digital identity and credentials.

“I look forward to working with the tech sector to help support Australian governments drive this important work forward.”

Dominello has worked in the past to improve digital wallet capabilities including teaming up with Service NSW and Services Australia to support their respective digital ID efforts.

Tech Council of Australia CEO Kate Pounder told iTnews that the “new working group will bring together a multidisciplinary group of experts from across the Tech Council membership, under the leadership of Victor Dominello, to advocate for reform and offer helpful advice and support to governments on digital identity and digital credentials initiatives."

“This is a timely move, with [federal finance] minister [Katy] Gallagher recently announcing that the federal government is moving towards a national, economy-wide digital identity framework by mid-next-year, with draft legislation expected to be released in September.”

Pounder said the organisation believes “digital identity and digital credentials are a critical foundation for online services in government and across the broader economy”.