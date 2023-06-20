Teachers Mutual Bank hit by outage

By on
Teachers Mutual Bank hit by outage

'Intermittent' issues started 19 hours ago.

Teachers Mutual Bank Limited is being impacted by an ongoing outage, first noted on its social media Monday afternoon.

A bank spokesperson confirmed the outage on Tuesday morning, telling iTnews the bank was “experiencing intermittent interruptions impacting our members’ access to mobile banking, phone banking and internet banking."

“We are working as a priority to restore full service for our members," the spokesperson said.

The mutual bank first posted across its social media pages that it was experiencing an outage impacting its banking services roughly 19 hours ago, at 4.44 pm Sydney time on Monday afternoon.

“We're currently experiencing interruptions to mobile banking, phone banking and internet banking,” it posted on its Twitter account.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and assure you we are working hard to restore full service as soon as possible. For service updates, please check our website, Facebook or Twitter.”

Around two hours later TMBL updated customers with another post at 6.36 pm to clarify it was “still experiencing some intermittent service issues… but working hard to restore full service as soon as possible.”

 Despite responding to the tweet, stating its “systems should now be back online”, the bank’s website still notes the outage across its banking services, calling for users to check its social pages for updates. 

The root cause for the issues has not been disclosed.

