Tasmanian government latest GoAnywhere victim

Details remain sketchy.

The Tasmanian government is the latest organisation to disclose being impacted by the GoAnywhere data breach.

Last week, according to the ABC, the state government was criticised for a lack of detail about the breach, saying only that a third-party file transfer service it used had been attacked.

In an updated statement published yesterday, the government named GoAnywhere as the service, adding that this “may have resulted in the loss of data held by the government.”

“We have referred the potential breach to relevant state and federal authorities, including police and the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC),” Madeleine Ogilvie, minister for science and technology, said.

“We are taking swift action to investigate this breach and ascertain if any information has been compromised.

"We will continue to provide updated information as it becomes available.

“Our government reiterates that if the investigation reveals any personal information has been compromised we will work with anyone affected and ensure support is available.”

Other Australian organisations affected by the GoAnywhere breach include Crown Resorts and Rio Tinto.

