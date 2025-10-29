Tasmanian gov agencies impacted by cyber attack

Tasmania's government has confirmed that a third-party system used by several state agencies has been hit by a cyber attack.

The VETtrak platform, which is used by Tasmania’s Department for Education, Children and Young People, the state's fire and services, and its health department, is developed by third-party supplier, ReadyTech.

ReadyTech first notified the ASX of the incident on October 17.

The Tasmanian government said in a statement there was no evidence that sensitive student information had been accessed.

However, ReadyTech told the market on October 24 that it had become aware that “a small number” of documents containing personal information originating from the platform had been published.

The company said it had reported the incident to the Australian Federal Police.

"In line with government guidance, the company urges that no one tries to access the post or the data, which only feeds the business model of cybercriminals and may be a criminal offence," ReadyTech said.

"The company is responding to this recent development and is taking appropriate steps. The company has updated the Australian National Office of Cyber Security as well as other relevant government agencies".

Tasmania's Department of Premier and Cabinet warned that malicious actors might attempt to use the stolen data to pursue other kinds of fraud.

"We encourage everyone to be cautious and report any suspicious activity," it said.

iTnews asked the department how many student records had been impacted by the incident. It said it had no further comment to make at this time.