Tasmanian gov agencies hit by cyber attack

By
Follow google news

Student data may have been compromised.

Tasmania's government has confirmed that its VETtrak vocational student management system, which is used by several state agencies, has been hit by a cyber attack.

Tasmanian gov agencies hit by cyber attack

The VETtrak platform, which is used by Tasmania’s Department for Education, Children and Young People, the state's fire and services, and its health department, is developed by third-party supplier, ReadyTech.

ReadyTech first notified the ASX of the incident on October 17. 

The Tasmanian government said there was no evidence that sensitive student information had been accessed at this time.

However, ReadyTech told the market on October 24 that it had become aware that “a small number” of documents containing personal information originating from the platform had been published.

The company said it had reported the incident to the Australian Federal Police.

"In line with government guidance, the company urges that no one tries to access the post or the data, which only feeds the business model of cybercriminals and may be a criminal offence," ReadyTech said.

"The company is responding to this recent development and is taking appropriate steps. The company has updated the Australian National Office of Cyber Security as well as other relevant government agencies".

Tasmania's Department of Premier and Cabinet warned that malicious actors might attempt to use the stolen data to pursue other kinds of fraud.

"We encourage everyone to be cautious and report any suspicious activity," it said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
governmentreadytechsecuritytasmaniavettrak

Sponsored Whitepapers

2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

Euro cops take down cybercrime network with 49 million fake accounts

Euro cops take down cybercrime network with 49 million fake accounts
QLD government retires CISO position title

QLD government retires CISO position title
Hidden "Glassworm" malware spreads through infected VS Code extensions

Hidden "Glassworm" malware spreads through infected VS Code extensions
Windows Server Update Services bug exploited in the wild

Windows Server Update Services bug exploited in the wild
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?